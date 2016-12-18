The Spot at Brighton – December 2016

The Bone Zone isn’t the only DIY park set-up in the woods of Brighton anymore. After a three year hiatus, JP Walker, Jeremey Jones, and Seth Huot have brought The Spot back to life, complete with a full loop, jump line, a series of rails and more. In case you missed our Facebook Live video last week with Jeremy Jones, JP Walker, Jake Welch, Blair Mckinney, Brian Skorupski, and Zane Miller, we now have an edit from the day as well.



