Torgeir Bergrem and Mons Røisland at Saas Fee

Owen Ringwall |

We haven’t quite figured out exactly what it is about Norwegian riders and the wealth of style they seem to effortlessly ooze, but Torgeir Bergrem and Mons Røisland are no exception to the pattern. In the most recent edit they have released from Saas Fee Switzerland, Mons and Torgeir annihilate the park with unmatched ease. It is almost as if they were born strapped in and learned all four seven’s before they were able to walk. Watch it once, and then watch it again. We did.

Watch Also: Hotham Hot Laps with Rusty Toothbrush and Nitro

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...