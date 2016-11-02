Torgeir Bergrem and Mons Røisland at Saas Fee

We haven’t quite figured out exactly what it is about Norwegian riders and the wealth of style they seem to effortlessly ooze, but Torgeir Bergrem and Mons Røisland are no exception to the pattern. In the most recent edit they have released from Saas Fee Switzerland, Mons and Torgeir annihilate the park with unmatched ease. It is almost as if they were born strapped in and learned all four seven’s before they were able to walk. Watch it once, and then watch it again. We did.

