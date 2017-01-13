Vans Snow Presents: The Great Passes Tour

Owen Ringwall |

The French Vans snow team got a little sick of the resorts and the riding backcountry in the alps last spring and decided to give the old mountain passes a go. After packing up into an RV the crew hit the road in search of the last remaining chunks of snow throughout the alps. Think bathing suits, sunshine, blow-up sex dolls, and road gaps. Featuring riding from Victor De Le Rue, Thomas Delfino, Valérian Ducourtil, Enzo Nilo, and Victor Davies.

Watch also: The Story of Vans: 50 years of going Off The Wall

