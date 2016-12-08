Woodward Tahoe: Neff Land 4.0 opening day

Owen Ringwall |

Neff Land 4.0 is officially open for the season at Boreal Mountain Resort. The park opened last Friday December 2nd, and was off to an immediate strong start for the season, with Tim Humphreys, Mark Wilson, Chas Guldemond, Andrew Brewer, Brady Lem, Johnny Brady, Brett Wilkinson, Ryland West, Keenan Cawley, Mike Burton and friends all in appearance. Stay tuned, there is sure to be a lot more heat coming out of Neff Land soon.

See below for photos from opening day:

Boreal Neff Land is open. Photo: Robbie Sell Boreal Neff Land is open. Photo: Robbie Sell
Photo: Robbie Sell Photo: Robbie Sell
Photo: Robbie Sell Photo: Robbie Sell
Brady Lem nosepress. Photo: Danny Kern Brady Lem nosepress. Photo: Danny Kern
5-wilkiboi_frontblunt_dannykern-copy Brett Wilkinson Front Blunt. Photo: Danny Kern

