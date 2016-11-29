Yearning for Turning Vol. 4: KORUA Shapes is Still Turning

It’s rare that we enjoy a video where the riders hardly leave the ground, simply because it takes tremendous talent from both the riders and the filmakers to make it visually appealing. That’s why we put anything from the minds at KORUA Shapes on repeat. Nicholas Wolken, Stephan Maurer, and their crew of carvers understand the intricacies of creating something for the masses and hardcare alike. These turns are no easy feat. However, what makes them remarkable is their accessiblity for anyone with a willingness to learn and go fast. Get low, drag that hand, use the edges. Turn groomers into the best run on the mountain.

Photo: Filip Zuan

Photo: Aaron Schwartz

Photo: Aaron Schwartz

Photo: Filip Zuan

Photo: Aaron Schwartz

Photo: Aaron Schwartz

Photo: Filip Zuan

From KORUA Shapes:

The help and support of friends is crucial in a project like KORUA Shapes. As a thank you, we organized a weekend camping adventure on a mountain pass that lies only minutes from some of Europe’s best resorts. Most guys showed up in camper vans, others simply planned to crash in the front seat of their cars. The idea was to spend some quality time in good company, enjoy a couple of beers, test out some new shapes and have as much fun as possible, all while filming a new edit along the way. Using the excuse of having to gather more footage, we ended up doing several more of these trips throughout the spring.

Featuring: Nicholas Wolken, Gabriele Torriani, Pepe Regazzi, Thomas Stöckli, Aaron Schwartz, Raphael Rocha, Ivo Florin, Kuno Egli, Filip Zuan, Vitus Zenz, Stephan Maurer, Armando Guetg, Jerry Niedermeier, Florian Krummenacher & Runar Péter Hjörleifsson

Filming & Editing: Stephan Maurer

Additional Filming: Aaron Schwartz & Romano Thomann

Graphics: Aaron Schwartz

Music Supervisor: Gabriele Minelli

Music:

“DERNIÈRE NUIT” by MESSAGE

Written and performed by Didier Brutus and Olivier Balet