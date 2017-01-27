Yearning for Turning Vol. 5: Hokkaido Hustle

We can always count on the crew at KORUA Shapes to give us the insatiable itch to snowboard. Whether it’s nighttime euro carving in the arctic circle, high speed groomers, or charging through bottomless powder, watching Nicholas Wolken and friends ride never gets old. In the most recent release of Yearning for Turning, the KORUA team got sick of the trade show life, packed their bags, and took off for Japan. A move we are beyond envious of. Featuring riding from Atsufumi Mizuno, Nicholas Wolken, Aaron Schwartz, Stephan Maurer and Yoshiyuki Kobayashi.

