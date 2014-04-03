CONTOUR returns to POV camera market

After closing up shop this past year, CONTOUR is back in the POV camera market under new ownership. Here’s the official news from Contour:

Provo, Utah (April 3, 2014) – CONTOUR, pioneers of the action sports camera industry, is now under new ownership and is once again a key contender in the Point of View (POV) camera market. After completing a financial overhaul, reorganizing its plans for new product innovation and building a framework for vastly improved distribution, CONTOUR is back on the map as a legitimate player in the POV world.

CONTOUR is already focused on regaining market share through select distributors worldwide. The brand’s financial outlook is solid with key retailers committing to the product line in every target market.

“The aim is clear—we want to create a world class company to support this world class product,” said Danny Lysenko, CEO of CONTOUR. “While recovering CONTOUR’s position in the market, we’ll continue the long tradition of being at the forefront of innovation and bringing to market beautifully simple, yet ultimately professional cameras.”

In the coming months CONTOUR plans to launch new cameras that feature the same award winning, streamlined styling that has set its products apart for more than a decade. With industry-leading technology that includes a one-touch locking record switch, laser alignment system and 270-degree rotating lens, the new CONTOUR cameras will deliver unsurpassed digital clarity and easy-to-use convenience that will ensure every moment of adventure is captured.

The company’s return to the market is punctuated by the re-launch of its website that currently offers the Contour+2 with wireless smartphone connectivity, the waterproof ROAM2 and a full range of accessories. Visit contour.com for pricing and details.

While the new ownership and management are excited to move forward, they recognize that some consumers may have warranty issues. Those affected are encouraged to contact CONTOUR’s support team at support@contour.com, place ‘Warranty’ in the subject line and include an RMA number. Further details can be found by clicking the Warranties & Service tab located under the Support section of the website.