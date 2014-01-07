Justin Bieber tries to rent a mountain for private snowboarding, gets denied

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

Apparently Justin Bieber doesn’t get the same treatment as The Flying Tomato when it comes to private boarding. According to In Touch, an unnamed source revealed that Bieber tried to rent Blue Mountain Resort on New Years Eve, so he and friends could snowboard privately. Bieber was upset because “he couldn’t rent the whole hill for the day, he just had to walk around it like every other person and snowboard like anybody else. He was walking around like he owned the place.” Yikes, snowboarding with the common folk! Rough life.

C_71_article_1412960_image_list_image_list_item_0_image P: JustinBieberZone.com

For the record, this is what Justin Bieber looks like on a snowboard. Just saying.

Click here for the full article

Comments

Up Next

2017_R_MARYRAND_P_ERIKHOFFMAN_MOUNTBAKER-8344[16]
February 22, 2017

686 presents: Mary Rand’s Ride Day at Stevens Pass

After years of having a continually growing a presence within women’s snowboarding, the time has come for 686 to...
Red Gerard Mountain Dew
December 6, 2016

Our young friend Red Gerard just joined the Mountain Dew team

Last season, Red joined us in the Snowboard Mag office as an honorary intern, even though we don't have...
matt-crawley-snowbird-first-snow
September 14, 2016

First snow of the 2016 season hits US resorts

It is mid-September, and for all of you who have been patiently waiting, we’re happy to say that snow...
©Tal Roberts / Red Bull Illume
September 8, 2016

Red Bull Illume 2016 Winners to be unveiled in Chicago on September 28, 2016

The Red Bull Illume Image Quest is the leading action sports photography contest in the world. 2016 will be...
Let My People Go Surfing Patagonia
September 6, 2016

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard releases new, expanded version of his memoir “Let My People Go Surfing”

As someone that works in a position that requires a nearly constant digital connection, I learned an important lesson...