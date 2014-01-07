Justin Bieber tries to rent a mountain for private snowboarding, gets denied

Apparently Justin Bieber doesn’t get the same treatment as The Flying Tomato when it comes to private boarding. According to In Touch, an unnamed source revealed that Bieber tried to rent Blue Mountain Resort on New Years Eve, so he and friends could snowboard privately. Bieber was upset because “he couldn’t rent the whole hill for the day, he just had to walk around it like every other person and snowboard like anybody else. He was walking around like he owned the place.” Yikes, snowboarding with the common folk! Rough life.

P: JustinBieberZone.com

For the record, this is what Justin Bieber looks like on a snowboard. Just saying.

