Will Hart wins Red Bull Slope Soakers Design a Feature Contest

Over the past few weeks, we teamed up with Red Bull, Copper Mountain, Woodward at Copper and Sol Republic to give one lucky entrant a VIP trip to the 2014 Red Bull Slope Soakers at Copper Mountain along with a gig consulting for the 2015 Slope Soakers event.

Over 35 entries came in from across the US, all of which were worthy of winning. But in the end, only one could claim the coveted title. That entrant would be Will Hart from Austin, Texas.

Now, Will might not have had the best looking entry (there was no 3D animation in this one, just good ol’ fashion pencil on paper), but “The Skim Box” definitely entrained the judges, all of which included Will’s entry in their top three designs when the voting was over.

Here’s Will’s entry, “The Skim Box”:

1 = “The Skim Box” (Pond skim to up-box) 2 = Flat rail > down rail 3 = C-Box Unique. Feasible. The idea is that skiers and riders will be able to send it pretty far off the box. I haven’t seen a pond skim to an up-box before, so I think this would be the first ever. It will work. Trust me.

Congrats Will! See you in Copper…