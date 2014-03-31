Will Hart wins Red Bull Slope Soakers Design a Feature Contest

By Jonathan Glass |

Over the past few weeks, we teamed up with Red Bull, Copper Mountain, Woodward at Copper and Sol Republic to give one lucky entrant a VIP trip to the 2014 Red Bull Slope Soakers at Copper Mountain along with a gig consulting for the 2015 Slope Soakers event.

Over 35 entries came in from across the US, all of which were worthy of winning. But in the end, only one could claim the coveted title. That entrant would be Will Hart from Austin, Texas.

Now, Will might not have had the best looking entry (there was no 3D animation in this one, just good ol’ fashion pencil on paper), but “The Skim Box” definitely entrained the judges, all of which included Will’s entry in their top three designs when the voting was over.

Here’s Will’s entry, “The Skim Box”:

red-bull-slope-soakers-winning-entry

1 = “The Skim Box” (Pond skim to up-box) 2 = Flat rail > down rail 3 = C-Box Unique. Feasible. The idea is that skiers and riders will be able to send it pretty far off the box. I haven’t seen a pond skim to an up-box before, so I think this would be the first ever. It will work. Trust me.

Congrats Will! See you in Copper…

Comments

Up Next

2017_R_MARYRAND_P_ERIKHOFFMAN_MOUNTBAKER-8344[16]
February 22, 2017

686 presents: Mary Rand’s Ride Day at Stevens Pass

After years of having a continually growing a presence within women’s snowboarding, the time has come for 686 to...
Red Gerard Mountain Dew
December 6, 2016

Our young friend Red Gerard just joined the Mountain Dew team

Last season, Red joined us in the Snowboard Mag office as an honorary intern, even though we don't have...
matt-crawley-snowbird-first-snow
September 14, 2016

First snow of the 2016 season hits US resorts

It is mid-September, and for all of you who have been patiently waiting, we’re happy to say that snow...
©Tal Roberts / Red Bull Illume
September 8, 2016

Red Bull Illume 2016 Winners to be unveiled in Chicago on September 28, 2016

The Red Bull Illume Image Quest is the leading action sports photography contest in the world. 2016 will be...
Let My People Go Surfing Patagonia
September 6, 2016

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard releases new, expanded version of his memoir “Let My People Go Surfing”

As someone that works in a position that requires a nearly constant digital connection, I learned an important lesson...