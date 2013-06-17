Summer is in full swing as Windells wraps up session 1 at Mt. Hood [Gallery]

Words by Angela Swain and Chas Truslow

Photo: Erik Hoffman



The month of June can host some unpredictable weather for Mt. Hood. Snow, wind and rain are not entirely uncommon. This year, however, Windells snowboard campers straight lucked out. The smell of Banana Boat was heavy in the air and it was sun hats as far as the eye could see. It’s safe to say that summer is in full swing!

Chase Weaver, Head Digger at Windells Camp, has plenty of snow to work with. Late and consistent snowfall set up Mt. Hood for an epic summer. Every inch of Windells’ mile-long Private Park was put to use by the Diggers. Session 1 campers had an array of features to get down with and, as always, the Private Park held something for everyone. Ten progressive jumps, 18 unique jibs and the immediate fan-favorite, KAB Rails’ new quad kink, had campers, staff and pros hungry for more laps.

Session 2 is right around the corner and Lib Tech is bringing the heat for the Downtown Throwdown Team Takeover. Throwdown jibbers Nial Romanek, Forest Bailey, Ted Borland, Nick Visconti, Dylan Thompson and Brandon Hobush are taking over and judging The Feeders! at Windells, Saturday June 22. One winner will receive airfare and an invite to compete for over $20K in the eighth annual Downtown Throwdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota this October.

Nothing but good snow and good times ahead! Summer 2013 is shaping up to be the best yet. Get in on the action and sign up for the best summer of your life today.

Connect with Windells on instagram for the play by play from Mt. Hood. Hit Windells’ facebook page for daily photo updates.