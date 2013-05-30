The 2013 West Coast Invitational and Eddie Wall Ride at Mammoth Mountain

Words and photos: Kyle McCoy

Memorial day weekend wound down the end of snow season with two great events: The West Coast Invitational and the 4th annual Eddie Wall Ride. Both events brought some of the best riders around to Mammoth for oversized checks and the last of the snow.

The WCI put riders head to head in a game of S.N.O.W. where riders one-uped each other until someone hit the road and the victor moved to the next level of the bracket.

Eddie Wall kicked off his signature wall ride competition the next day at the Mammoth main lodge. After countless handplants, flips, lipslides and stales, Mitch Richmond walked away with $1500 a new gold Vestal watch and gold Beats by Dre headphones.

The after party went to the Volcom Brothers skate park where goods were tossed, season passes were raffled away and more top of the line Beats by Dre headphones were given away to the best trick in street and bowl, wrapping up an amazing three day weekend of shredding, skating and partying.