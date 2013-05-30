The 2013 West Coast Invitational and Eddie Wall Ride at Mammoth Mountain

By Snowboard Magazine |

Words and photos: Kyle McCoy

Memorial day weekend wound down the end of snow season with two great events: The West Coast Invitational and the 4th annual Eddie Wall Ride. Both events brought some of the best riders around to Mammoth for oversized checks and the last of the snow.

The WCI put riders head to head in a game of S.N.O.W. where riders one-uped each other until someone hit the road and the victor moved to the next level of the bracket.

See Also: Watch the 2013 WCI game of S.N.O.W.
The battles got heated, and in the semifinals, Johnny Lazz was one letter away from getting knocked out when he turned it on and took home $10,000 and the champion’s belt. Johnny took a good portions of his winnings straight to the Underground lounge where it was shots all around.

Eddie Wall kicked off his signature wall ride competition the next day at the Mammoth main lodge. After countless handplants, flips, lipslides and stales, Mitch Richmond walked away with $1500 a new gold Vestal watch and gold Beats by Dre headphones.

The after party went to the Volcom Brothers skate park where goods were tossed, season passes were raffled away and more top of the line Beats by Dre headphones were given away to the best trick in street and bowl, wrapping up an amazing three day weekend of shredding, skating and partying.

Comments

Up Next

2017_R_MARYRAND_P_ERIKHOFFMAN_MOUNTBAKER-8344[16]
February 22, 2017

686 presents: Mary Rand’s Ride Day at Stevens Pass

After years of having a continually growing a presence within women’s snowboarding, the time has come for 686 to...
Mad River Glen snowboarding PowderJet Snowboards
February 22, 2017

Free It If You Can: PowderJet Snowboards poach Vermont’s ski-only resort, Mad River Glen

How sweet it is to taste forbidden fruit.
brian-zager-art-featured
February 21, 2017

Provisions 019: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we look at a variety of artists and illustrators involved within the snowboard industry.
Gray_Thompson_Sean_Kerrick_Sullivan-15-1
February 20, 2017

Sierra Surfer: A Gray Thompson interview

We sat down with the man behind Warp Wave and United Shapes.
Disposables-002-Mt.Bachelor-2017-49460003
February 16, 2017

Disposables 002: Moments in time from Mt. Bachelor, OR

Candid, far from professional, but timeless.