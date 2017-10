Deja Vu Presents: The “Beacon” Trailer

Hayden Rensch brings us the trailer for Deja Vu’s “Beacon”, which documents the snowboarding adventures of Louif Paradis. Interestingly, it’s a trailer for a snowboard movie that hasn’t been made yet. “Beacon” is sure to keep us on our toes, and Louif on his snowboard. Stay tuned for more details about the full release.

Watch also: Experience Quebec with Louif Paradis and Mark Wilson