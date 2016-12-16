Join us at Bryan Iguchi’s The Art of Erosion exhibit at Asymbol in Jackson, WY

The energy of the world courses through Bryan Iguchi. The strokes of his creativity take many forms: the lines left by his snowboard on a backcountry face, the letters that inspire a younger Travis Rice to pursue boldness, and the paint that takes shape to symbolize his respect for the mountains we all ride.

The Art of Erosion is Bryan Iguchi’s first solo exhibit and an invitation to experience the depth of his mind after it is spread on a canvas. Snowboard Mag will be hitting the road to Jackson, Wyoming to be in attendance at Asymbol Gallery on Wednesday, December 21st. The first exhibition in their new space, it will be a celebration of art, snowboarding, and something you don’t want to miss if you are in the Jackson area.

Jackson local Rocky Vertone with Bryan and his work, “The 4th Phase.” | Photo courtesy of Asymbol

The show starts at 5:30pm MST, and who knows where the night will take us.

What: The Art of Erosion, Bryan Iguchi’s first solo art exhibit

Where: Asymbol, 150 Scott Lane, Suite E, Jackson, WY

When: Wednesday, December 21st, 2016