Bonfire X Absolut Park

The European Bonfire crew sent it up to Absolut Park in Austria recently to take hot laps through the park with Videographer Julian Pintarelli. Absolut Park has been making a name for itself recently as one of Europe’s largest parks with over 100 features stretching just over a mile. Featuring riding from, Gabor Abonyi, Werni Stock, Maxi Preissinger, and Mario Wanger.

absolutpark.com

