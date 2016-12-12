Eiki Helgason presents: Ísland Born, the documentary

In the third and final release of Eiki Helgason’s, Ísland Born, Stan Leveille travels to Iceland to understand how an Icelandic farm boy became Iceland’s first professional snowboarder. The short documentary shows a unique and comedic glimpse into Eiki’s life on the island, and how his snowboarding career has been shaped by growing up and living on the remote northern end of Iceland.

Watch also: Eiki Helgason presents: Ísland Born, the full part

Read also: Time travel: An Eiki and Halldór Helgason interview