The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Mike Skiba full part

Mike Skiba proves there is no terrain he can’t handle in his most recent full part from The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR. Between getting creative in the streets of the Midwest, and riding powder in Austria, Skiba put together one of the most well rounded parts from the new film. Make sure to check back soon for more full part releases leading up to the full film online release, or get to your local shop today to pick up your free hard copy.

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Kyle Kennedy full part