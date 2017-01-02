Lagnord presents: Deep White Cut

Viktor Björnström didn’t have much of a plan when it came to filming last season, and as a result the camera seldom made it out. However, the days that the camera did make it out were some of the deepest and best days. The kind of day that every turn makes you smile and laugh. This short film from Lagnord Productions was filmed entirely in Hokkaido and Riksgränsen, and is a tribute to snow surfing and deep white cuts through bottomless powder. Deep White Cut features riding from Viktor Björnström, Anton Forsén, and Kasja Määttä, set to original music by Viktor.

