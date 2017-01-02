Lagnord presents: Deep White Cut

Owen Ringwall |

Viktor Björnström didn’t have much of a plan when it came to filming last season, and as a result the camera seldom made it out. However, the days that the camera did make it out were some of the deepest and best days. The kind of day that every turn makes you smile and laugh. This short film from Lagnord Productions was filmed entirely in Hokkaido and Riksgränsen, and is a tribute to snow surfing and deep white cuts through bottomless powder. Deep White Cut features riding from Viktor Björnström, Anton Forsén, and Kasja Määttä, set to original music by Viktor.

Watch also: Full Movie: Erosion

Comments

Up Next

mike-skiba-web-2-shapeshftr-ipp
January 2, 2017

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Mike Skiba full part

Mike Skiba proves there is no terrain he can't handle in his most recent full part from The Interior...
drink-water-energy-full-movie-snowboarding-for-web
January 1, 2017

Drink Water presents ENERGY, full movie

A good old fashioned snowboard movie, something we can always count on the Drink Water guys to deliver. ENERGY...
joy-web-1-book-of-john-j
December 31, 2016

The Book of John J: Episode 9, Joy

John sticks around Alaska for a bit longer in episode 9 of The Book of John J, "Joy" and...
kyle-kennedy-eb-2-shapeshftr-ipp
December 30, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Kyle Kennedy full part

Kyle Kennedy and The Interior Plain Project continue to prove time and time again that when it comes to...
justin-norman-2016-full-web-1
December 30, 2016

Justin Norman, 2016

Justin Norman is just one of many exceptionally strong, well-rounded riders to hail from Bend, Oregon and Mt. Bachelor....