The Fourth Phase: How Travis survived the avalanche

Owen Ringwall |

If you still have yet to see The Fourth Phase, we recommend you stop reading this, drop everything you are doing, and watch the movie already (the following contains spoilers.) However, if you have indeed seen the film, or have talked to anyone who has seen it, you know about the avalanche. In what is up there as one of the gnarliest avalanches caught on film, Travis is sucked into the slide and tossed over a massive cliff to close out his latest film. The portrayal of said avalanche was initially called into question for misguided glorification by critics of the film, however in this recent release from Red Bull, Travis and his crew dive further into the discussion of avalanche safety. Take a minute to watch Travis, and other professionals discuss avalanche danger, and in particular the slide that almost ended his life.

If you are planning to venture into the backcountry this season, make sure you have the proper equipment and, Know Before You Go.

Read also: The misguided glorification of avalanches

Watch Also: The Fourth Phase: Full segment from Japan

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...