Travis Rice and friends had a deep December at Jackson Hole

When you ride the terrain at Jackson Hole, WY for the first time it becomes immediately clear why so many of today’s top riders grew up and continue to reside in Jackson. The mountain is not only incredibly steep and full of natural hits and landings, but Jackson has a tendency to get deep. This past December in particular. In what was the second snowiest December of all time, Jackson received over 13 feet of snow in one month, and brought the season totals upwards of 250 inches. Follow Travis Rice, Mark Carter, and Rob Kingwill around their home mountain as they take full advantage of the inbounds goods.

See also: A community together: Bryan Iguchi’s The Art of Erosion exhibit at Asymbol

Watch also: The Journey of Snowboarding Legend, Bryan Iguchi