The Meeting 9 dates and details

The Meeting snow film festival is ready to rock Aspen for the ninth year running, taking over the town September 26-28. Alongside premieres of the season’s top snowboard films, The Meeting plays host to a weekend of panels, speakers, music, art, and fashion, as movers and shakers from all facets of the snow industry converge on Aspen. The parties aren’t too shabby either.

“The Meeting has developed into much more than the iconic kick-off to the snow season with the best snow films,” says Deric Gunshor, Senior Event Marketing Manager, Aspen Skiing Company. “Last year marked a huge step forward for the conference portion of the event delivering valuable insights, powerful dialog and unparalleled networking opportunities. This year promises to build upon that progress in partnership with Group Y to bring some of the greatest minds inside and out of the industry.”

The registration fee for The Meeting is $349 per person, which includes all of the panels, movies, activities, music and parties.

Aspen/Snowmass, Colo. August 28, 2013 – Aspen/Snowmass is proud to announce the ninth year of The Meeting in Aspen, Colo. September 26-28, 2013. In its ninth year, The Meeting has become established as a must attend event for snow and action sports brands, film makers, media and resorts.

The conference portion of The Meeting is powered by Group Y, an action sports collective of individuals focused on uniting industries and igniting ideas. On Friday, September 27 the top minds from inside and outside the snow sports industry will gather to create a compelling line-up that brings unique perspective to facilitate thought-provoking discussion around a variety of topics rooted in growing the snow sports business. The conversation will cover content, digital landscape, brand activation, licensing and connecting action sports with the mainstream while other topics will also be introduced. The following panelists are confirmed and more speakers will be announced soon with the complete conference program.

Paul Crandell – Vice President of Marketing at GoPro, Crandell is a leader in all areas of marketing and staff management, structure build and international business development at the world’s most versatile camera company.http://gopro.com/

riCardo Crespo – CCO at Th13teen, riCardo is prominent in the design and branding industries as a provocative ronin; driven by his ethos of intelligently provoking and delivering against a brand’s promise through innovative thought leadership and compelling communication. www.th13teen.com

Danny Grant – As General Manager of The Orchard Sports, Grant works directly with filmmakers and brands to help syndicate and monetize their premium content worldwide. www.theorchard.com

Nick Sargent – Global Director of Strategic Alliance at Burton Snowboards. www.burton.com

Brooke Wentz – As Founder of The Rights Workshop, Wentz boasts an award-winning music supervisor background and intellectual property rights executive with over 20 years working in the television, cable, film and recording industries.www.rightsworkshop.com

REGISTRATION AND TICKETS:

Registration for The Meeting is now live at www.aspensnowmass.com/meetingreg.

Tickets to movies at the Wagner Park theater will be sold separately through the Wheeler Opera House box office or online atwww.aspenshowtix.com starting Friday, September, 30 at 9 a.m. Tickets for music and movies at the Belly Up Aspen will be available through the Belly Up Box office and online at www.bellyupaspen.com/events. The D&E and Four-Mountain Sports Fashion Show at the Belly Up will be free to the public but tickets must be purchased for the DJ Shadow show that follows. These tickets can be bought individually by the public not wishing to participate in the industry panels and activities.

MOVIES:

This year’s feature films include: Friday – Jake Blauvelt Naturally, Level 1 – Partly Cloudy, Nike Snowboarding – Never Not, PartII, Poor Boyz Productions and Red Bull Media House – Tracing Skylines, Sweetgrass Productions – Valhalla, Sherpas Cinema -Into the Mind, Teton Gravity Research – Way of Life, Transworld Snowboarding – Nation, and Will Film for Food – LIVIN.

Visit www.aspensnowmass.com/themeeting/schedule for the complete film and event schedule.

MUSIC:

DJ Shadow will take the stage at the Belly Up Aspen on Friday, September 27 and stay tuned for the band that will take the stage on Saturday, September 28.

LODGING:

The Limelight Hotel will once again be the official headquarters for The Meeting. A special 35 percent off published rates for all available room categories is available for guests of the event. There is two night minimum stay required to guarantee these rates. To make your reservation please email reservations@limelighthotel.com or call 800.433.0832 and reference “The Meeting.”

VIDEO & PHOTOS:

Follow @AspenSnowmass on twitter for all the latest updates. Please note the official hashtag of event: #TheMeeting9. To check out everything that went down at The Meeting 8 last year click here: https://vimeo.com/50639335 or visitwww.flickr.com/photos/aspensnowmass/sets/72157631643743776/ for photos.

The Meeting is sponsored by Bud Light, Helly Hansen, Red Bull, Audi, Target, Resqwater and GoPro.