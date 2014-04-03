2014 Neff Beach Bash goes down at Bear Mountain

Neff rolled through the ol’ SoCal over the weekend to Bear Mtn for the 3rd annual Neff Beach Bash.

Spring time was in full effect and it was closing weekend at Bear Mtn and everyone was looking to have fun in the sun. Neff teamed up with Bear Mtn and Malakye.com to host the event along with the entire snow industry. If you work in industry, riding was free Friday, Saturday and Sunday courtesy of Bear.

Malakye also hosted the Office Boyz Banked Slalom along with Wahoo’s and Red Bull supplying fish tacos and beverages for all involved. The Beach Bash is a beach themed snowboard contest that has rails, jumps and fun obstacles to maneuver around. Plenty of prizes and tons of cash was thrown out as rad tricks were put down. In the end the winners were as follows…

Groms

Winner – Josh Aubry

Runner Up – Steven Sulivan

Ladies

Winner – Hannah Keller

Runner Up – Idika

Open Mens

Winner – Buzz Holbrook

2nd – Kody Williams

3rd – Jonathon McDonald

4th – Ian Sams

Thanks to Kevin Lonergan and Adam Cogley for the edit..