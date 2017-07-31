Loading the player...

A closer look behind the scenes of Ísland Born with Eiki Helgason

Owen Ringwall |

While Iceland may traditionally be known for it’s dramatic landscapes, history of vikings, volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, and lava fields, the nordic island is also home to brothers and snowboarding wizards, Eiki and Halldor Helgason. Over the 2015/16 season Eiki Helgason, Iceland’s first professional snowboarder, dedicated his winter to filming a full part and documentary on the island, later titled, Ísland Born. Step behind the scenes with Stan Leveille for a bonus interview covering everything from Icelandic delicacies such as sour sheep balls, to offensive Lobster graphics, and apps for dating your cousin.

Watch also: Eiki Helgason presents: Ísland Born, the documentary

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...