A closer look behind the scenes of Ísland Born with Eiki Helgason

While Iceland may traditionally be known for it’s dramatic landscapes, history of vikings, volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, and lava fields, the nordic island is also home to brothers and snowboarding wizards, Eiki and Halldor Helgason. Over the 2015/16 season Eiki Helgason, Iceland’s first professional snowboarder, dedicated his winter to filming a full part and documentary on the island, later titled, Ísland Born. Step behind the scenes with Stan Leveille for a bonus interview covering everything from Icelandic delicacies such as sour sheep balls, to offensive Lobster graphics, and apps for dating your cousin.

