Absinthe Films presents: TurboDojo – official trailer

Owen Ringwall |

Winter is knocking on the door in North America, and with it, come the highly anticipated 2017/18 snowboard film teasers. Absinthe Films, the longest-running independent snowboard film company in snowboarding, is one of the first out of the gate and proudly announces their new feature length film, TurboDojo. Featuring riding from Mikkel Bang, Nicolas Müller, Hans Mindnich, Brandon Cocard, Austen Sweetin, Brendan Gerard, Ben Ferguson, Max Buri, Severin VanDerMeer, Kimmy Fasani and more, this season’s film is sure to not disappoint. For those in Salt Lake City, grab your tickets now because the film premiers in full tomorrow at Church and State.

Check out the complete North America premier tour, here.

Watch also: Absinthe Films: After Forever 2016 trailer

