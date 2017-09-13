Antti Autti presents: Arctic Lights – official trailer

Life as a professional snowboarder can be completely consuming. Between traveling for snow conditions, filming video parts, contest tours, and the constant pull of the mountains, travel hours add up and the natural balance of life is skewed. For many, this relentless grind of constantly traveling, competing and filming, will ultimately push a rider from the circuit, and towards a career in the mountains. For Antti, this transition occurred nearly a decade ago at the peak of his competitive career. However, when Antti shifted his focus from the halfpipe to the backcountry, he did so entirely and his obsession remained as consuming of a force as ever.

This past season for his seventh film project, Antti again made a shift in his career, cut back on travel, and focused his energy on filming closer to home and his friends and family. Arctic Lights is a documentary that follows Antti through the mountains of Lapland, and around his home in the arctic circle as he searches for balance in his life and snowboarding.

Make sure to check back on November 8th for the release of the first Arctic Lights webisode.

Arctic Lights will be released December 2017

Directed by: Teemu Lahtinen & Matti Ollila – Kota Collective

Principal cinematography:

Matti Ollila, Teemu Lahtinen, Iisakki Kennilä

Edited by: Matti Ollila, Teemu Lahtinen

Produced by: Antti Autti , Ilmo NIittymäki, Hypement

Principal photography: Jani Kärppä, Rami Hanafi, Harri Tarvainen