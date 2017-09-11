Arbor Snowboards presents: Cosa Nostra – Mike Liddle full part

After many years of discussion, two years of filming, and a summer eagerly waiting on the edge of our seats, the first full part from Arbor Snowboards’ first full-length film, Cosa Nostra, is finally here. The Midwest’s own, Mike Liddle, is out of the gate first and does not dissapoint with a well rounded urban-focused part feautring an assault of highly tecnhical tricks, on a series of seriously sketchy features. Keep an eye out for more from Arbor Snowboards dropping soon.

Arbor Snowboards is proud to introduce one of the most talented and humble rail riders to come from the latest generation of mid-western snowboarders, Mike Liddle. Enjoy this online release of his part from Arbor Snowboard’s first full length team video, ‘Cosa Nostra’. Don’t miss the world premiere of ‘Cosa Nostra’ at Arbor Headquarters in Venice, CA on September 15th and look for ‘Cosa Nostra’ on iTunes and Vimeo On Demand starting October 26.

Cosa Nostra is an authentic representation of snowboarding’s current state as seen from the perspective and experiences of the Arbor Team. Featuring Bryan Iguchi, Mark Carter, Marie-France Roy, Frank April, Erik Leon, Charles Reid, Scotty Vine, Mike Liddle, Emil Ulsletten, Ian Sams, Cam Fitzpatrick, Atsushi Hasegawa, and Mike Gray. This is our passion. This is our family. This is our thing. This is ‘Cosa Nostra’.

World Premiere Details: September 15, 2017 @ Arbor HQ // 102 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA, 90292 // Doors @ 6PM – Cosa Nostra Screening @ 9PM // Pro Team Signing @ 6:30PM // Open Bar from 6PM-10PM // Music by Glenice