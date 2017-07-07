Ben Ferguson’s Hail Mary – Official Trailer

Over the last few years many riders have abandoned the traditional film-crew approach to filming, and have embarked on their own projects. The results while often a little less polished, are ultimately significantly more honest, and truer to the individuals involved. We are down.

Ben Ferguson and lensman extraordinaire Tyler Orton did just that last season, documenting everything from X Games runs, to backcountry booters and resorts carves. Follow along with Ben Ferguson and friends for the Hail Mary of a season in their latest trailer, and keep your eyes peeled next fall for the full film.

Additional filming by Justin Hostynek, Benny Bright.

