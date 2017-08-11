Between Lakes presents: After Nest

Snowboard Magazine |

It’s no secret that Trollhaugen is an oasis in the world of resort rail riding. The parks are loaded with innovative features and the rope tow line steadily rotates with a consistent cast of metal sliding heroes. This latest release from Between Lakes mashes up a season’s worth of seen and unseen clips into one fully stocked display of rail prowess. Featuring riding from Ryan Paul, Jesse Paul, Benny Milam, Brandon Reis, Boody, Jeffy Gabrick, and many more. Edit by Ben McCabe.


trollhaugen.com

Watch also: Stinky Socks at Trollhaugen

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...