Between Lakes presents: After Nest

It’s no secret that Trollhaugen is an oasis in the world of resort rail riding. The parks are loaded with innovative features and the rope tow line steadily rotates with a consistent cast of metal sliding heroes. This latest release from Between Lakes mashes up a season’s worth of seen and unseen clips into one fully stocked display of rail prowess. Featuring riding from Ryan Paul, Jesse Paul, Benny Milam, Brandon Reis, Boody, Jeffy Gabrick, and many more. Edit by Ben McCabe.



trollhaugen.com

