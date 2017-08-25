Loading the player...

The BOOM: A Nitro Snowboards re-edit

Owen Ringwall |

BOOM! is the feeling you get after stomping a trick, slicing the perfect carve, and chomping through pow with your crew. BOOM! is what you shout when you are tossing out high-fives in the lift line.

The crew at Nitro Snowboards is excited for this coming season, and they want you to be too. Dive head first into this full-throttle re-edit from last season’s full length film, and let the itch in your gut start to bloom. Winter will be here before we know it, it’s time to get ready. Featuring riding from Eero Ettala, Marc Swoboda, Benny Urban, Bryan Fox, Austin Smith, Sam Taxwood, Brandon Hobush, Griffin Seibert, Dominik Wagner, Sven Thorgren, Marcus Kleveland, Torgier Bergrem, Nils Arvidsson, Ludwig Biltoft, Basti Rittig, Zepplin Zeerip, Knut Eliassen, Victor De Le Rue, Jeremy Jones, Elias Elhardt, Jan Scherrer, Markus Keller, and many more.

Watch also: Nitro Snowboards presents BOOM! Official trailer

