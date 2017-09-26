Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

We were all sad when we heard that Camp of Champions was closing. It made everyone wonder, will the summer’s snowboarding vibe at Whistler still be the same? There are still many unanswered questions surrounding what exactly went down this past spring between Ken Achenbach, Whistler Blackcomb, and every other party involved. One thing we know for sure through all of the commotion and finger-pointing is that, although it might never be exactly the same, The Camp Backflip crew was out to prove summer snowboarding on the glacier is very much alive. Strap in and enjoy the “Camp Backflip” movie.

Featuring riding from Lucio Doglioni Majer, Nick Elliott, Bryan Bowler, Martyn Vachon, Coulton Conway TJ Koskela, Derek Molinski, Ben Bilocq, Keenan Filmer, Matt Butel, Taco, Marc-André Séguin, Kody Yarosloski, Quin Ellul, Mark Goodall, Matt Heneghan, and more.

Filmed and edited by: Colter Heard.

