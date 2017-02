The Crap Show: Spring shredding in LAAX

Via Blume Pictures on Vimeo:

This episode of The Crap Show is a collab with Mindset Productions, featuring Flo Arnold, Arda Serce, Cedi Gisler and Andy Walker, slidin’ and grindin’ in an all-out spring slush shred attack!

Music by: Ventagls D’argent – Cha Da Fö

chadafö.com/chadafo/main.html

Shot by Blume and Mathias Wittwer

Additional shots by Mindset Crew

Edit by Blume