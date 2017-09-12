D-Day Snowboards’ Rotten Broccoli

D-Day Snowboards cruised up to Mammoth Mountain this past spring for a series of fast and loose park laps and the chance to take advantage of California’s endless winter. Rotten Broccoli is packed to the brim with more than enough shiftys, rewinds, and butters to keep you greased up until opening day.

Featuring riding from Oliver Dixon, Dash Kamp, Jaromie Nolan, Kix Kamp, and Dave Doman.

Edit by Adam Ruzzamenti.

Watch also: Lucas Magoon’s Welcome to D-Day Snowboards edit