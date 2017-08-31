Dream Trip: Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, and friends get it good

Owen Ringwall |

Just when you got over the last jaw-dropping video from Travis Rice and friends, they go ahead and drop another. Follow along with Lib-Tech shredders Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, Fredi Kalbermatten, and Chris Rasman on what can only be described as an absolute dream trip. Waist deep powder, massive pillow stacks, and hefty backcountry jumps from Eagle Pass, Baldface Lodge, and Saas Fee make this edit an instant standout. If you weren’t excited for winter as it was, this video is sure to change that.

Edit by Sean Lucey

Watch also: Travis Rice and friends had a deep December at Jackson Hole

