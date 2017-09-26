Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Snow 2018 features a mashup of snowboarding clips from Electric’s team from over the past season. Complete with shotgunning beers, handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and just about everything else you can think of. Featuring riding from Marcus Kleveland, Iikka Backstrom, Mike Rav, Mikey Rencz, Torgeir Bergrem, Jack Dawe, Cody Warble, Reid Smith, Jill Perkins, Benny Milam, Frank Knab, and many more.

