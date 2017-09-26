Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Kaitlyn Schlicht |

Electric Snow 2018 features a mashup of snowboarding clips from Electric’s team from over the past season. Complete with shotgunning beers, handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and just about everything else you can think of. Featuring riding from Marcus Kleveland, Iikka Backstrom, Mike Rav, Mikey Rencz, Torgeir Bergrem, Jack Dawe, Cody Warble, Reid Smith, Jill Perkins, Benny Milam, Frank Knab, and many more.

Electric Goggles 2018 line is now available on-line, get them here.

Watch also: The Electric Team at Mammoth opening day

