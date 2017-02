elooa Splitboard Explorer Camp goes off in Austria

Hosted by K2 Snowboarding and Marmot, the elooa Splitboard Explorer Camp went off last weekend in Hoher Ifen, Austria where the crew camped out in the backcountry to fully enjoy the spoils of splitboarding. Exploring the area was just one benefit. The other… scoring solid pow with friends.

Check out the edit above, then strap on your skins and get out there!