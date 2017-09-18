Evan Wilcox Presents: There’s a Place I Want to Take You

If you haven’t booked any snowboarding trips for this winter yet, these dreamy shots from Hokkaido, Japan will definitely make you want to go there and shralp. Watch as Evan Wilcox makes deep turns through fluffy powder through trees and open zones while surrounded by gorgeous scenery and landscapes.

Filmed by: Eric Sales, Danny Camara, and Chase Burch.

