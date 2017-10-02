Loading the player...

The Fourth Wall – Full Movie

Sit back, relax, and get ready to be stoked. The riders in “The Fourth Wall” reap the benefits of the snow and streets in Canada, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Russia, and Japan back in December. The film not only features insane wall rides, creative ledge drop-ins, and some extreme hospital visits, but also insightful clips from their cultural learnings across the globe and interviews with the riders about the features they were hitting and what thoughts were going through their head on the journey. Watch the video now to experience Postland Theory’s well-documented snowboard movie and see all the painful and triumphant components that went into the making of it.

Featuring: Alex Tank, Anton Borodachev, Artem Smolin, Bob Van Unnik, Cees Wille, Christoph Schwarz, Eirik Nesse, Jesse Augustinus, Ollie Dutton, Kas Lemmens, Raffi Kossman, Roel Van Oosterhout, Simon Houlind and Will Smith.

Directed and edited by: Tim Schiphorst.

Filmed by: Tim Schiphorst and Marco Morandi.

Watch also: The Eternal Beauty of Snowboarding, full movie

