FYVE Crew scores insane powder and pillows in Japan

Jonathan Glass |

Hey Japan, we get it, your snow is all time…

From FYVE Board Co. on Vimeo:

The Fyve crew took to the land of the rising sun and ended up in Niseko, Japan. This season February was not as heavy of a snow month as normal, apparently they had missed the massive snow Japan normally gets the month before. That being said boys still managed to get in quite a few good days, and easily the best powder I had ever been in.There really is something special about the snow there, I didn’t know snow could be so light. The culture is amazing and there was so much to see, we couldn’t take it all in one trip. Japan is definitely a place worth going to as much as you can, with the people being so welcoming and respectful it’s hard not to want to go back…

Aussie Team Riders Marc Triffitt , Greg Murray , Harley Trivic and Allie Coates . USA Team Riders Ryan Linnert and Colin Clarke and Canadian Team Rider Ryan Manning.

