Guys in Jeans, “Gaijin” – Keegan Valaika, Harrison Gordon, Scott Blum and Friends in Japan

Owen Ringwall |

Take a trip to Hokkaido with Gnarly Clothes and adidas Snowboarding for waist deep powder, urban jumps, and some of the heaviest rail riding that we have ever seen come out of Japan’s north island. “Gaijin,” which translates to “foreigner” in Japanese, features riding from Keegan Valaika, Harrison Gordon, Scott Blum, Teddy Koo, Masato Toda, Kohei Kudo, Kazu Kokubo, Haku Suzuki, Jacob Krugmire, Alex Sherman, and friends on their trip to Hokkaido last season.

Edit by Brock Nielsen.

Watch also: adidas Snowboarding: 3:00 AM

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...