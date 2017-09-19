Guys in Jeans, “Gaijin” – Keegan Valaika, Harrison Gordon, Scott Blum and Friends in Japan

Take a trip to Hokkaido with Gnarly Clothes and adidas Snowboarding for waist deep powder, urban jumps, and some of the heaviest rail riding that we have ever seen come out of Japan’s north island. “Gaijin,” which translates to “foreigner” in Japanese, features riding from Keegan Valaika, Harrison Gordon, Scott Blum, Teddy Koo, Masato Toda, Kohei Kudo, Kazu Kokubo, Haku Suzuki, Jacob Krugmire, Alex Sherman, and friends on their trip to Hokkaido last season.

Edit by Brock Nielsen.

