Nothing is safe from Stan in Last Resort, Episode 5

This past season has been a constant reminder to never say something is over, until it is unequivocally confirmed to be finished. We have been hit across the country with snow storm after snow storm when we thought things had all but turned to summer. We have found reality shattering videos in our inbox all throughout June. And we have had our position on snowboarding gossip and politics changed and reaffirmed, time and time again. The last episode of Last Resort for the season is a fitting end to an all but ridiculous winter.

Take a few minutes and tune in for a classic breakdown of everything of from Camp of Champions’ closure, to snowboarding power couple Jeff Holce and Jamie Anderson and more.

