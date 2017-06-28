Loading the player...

Nothing is safe from Stan in Last Resort, Episode 5

Owen Ringwall |

This past season has been a constant reminder to never say something is over, until it is unequivocally confirmed to be finished. We have been hit across the country with snow storm after snow storm when we thought things had all but turned to summer. We have found reality shattering videos in our inbox all throughout June. And we have had our position on snowboarding gossip and politics changed and reaffirmed, time and time again. The last episode of Last Resort for the season is a fitting end to an all but ridiculous winter.

Take a few minutes and tune in for a classic breakdown of everything of from Camp of Champions’ closure, to snowboarding power couple Jeff Holce and Jamie Anderson and more.

Follow Stan on Instagram

Watch also: Last Resort: Episode 4

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...