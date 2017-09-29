Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

A week in Iceland with Halldor and Eiki Helgason is a recipe for madness. Welcome Lobster Team week. Tag along with Halldor Helgason, Eiki Helgason, Frank Bourgeois, Colin Wilson, Fridtjof Tischendorf, Sparrow Knox and Baldur Vihelmsson ride up the undeniable gorgeous mountains of Iceland and get their shred on in the most visually capting of ways. The latest from the Helgason brothers is packed with enough double lines, mind-bending grabs, corks, and sing-a-longs in the van to last you a lifetime.

