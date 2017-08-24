Love Is a Symphony: Mike Rav, Forest Bailey, and friends on Mt. Hood

Buttery, fluid, and the essence of summer slush boarding. Love Is a Symphony is the result of long summer days, volcanic dust covered lenses, a VHS recorder, and friends on the glacier. Enjoy this fresh perspective on session 6 at High Cascade, packed full of used and unused clips alike.

Featuring riding from Mike Rav, River Richer, Bryan Bowler, Johnny O’Connor, Jed Sky, Bryant Davis, Erik Leon, Forest Bailey, Kevin Court, Lucio, Quinn Ellul, Austen Sweetin, and Armando Luna.

Love is the harmony

Desire is the key

Love is a symphony

Come sing with me

Watch also: Mandalore