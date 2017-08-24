Love Is a Symphony: Mike Rav, Forest Bailey, and friends on Mt. Hood

Owen Ringwall |

Buttery, fluid, and the essence of summer slush boarding. Love Is a Symphony is the result of long summer days, volcanic dust covered lenses, a VHS recorder, and friends on the glacier. Enjoy this fresh perspective on session 6 at High Cascade, packed full of used and unused clips alike.

Featuring riding from Mike Rav, River Richer, Bryan Bowler, Johnny O’Connor, Jed Sky, Bryant Davis, Erik Leon, Forest Bailey, Kevin Court, Lucio, Quinn Ellul, Austen Sweetin, and Armando Luna.

Love is the harmony
Desire is the key
Love is a symphony
Come sing with me

Watch also: Mandalore

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...