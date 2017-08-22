Luke Haddock’s 2017 Sugarbush season edit

Luke Haddock, or “The Fish,” as he is affectionately known throughout Vermont, is one of the most consistent rail riders to ever strap in at the top of Sugarbush’s iconic, “Sunny D” lift. Year after year, Luke manages to not only continue to improve upon his ever-growing list of tricks, but he does so with a consistent and pointed emphasis on style. Make sure to keep an eye out for more from Luke next season in the Sugarbush’s video series, Bush League.

Watch also: Bush League: Race 1: Lap 4