Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

Owen Ringwall |

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it’s churning out determined riders. While many may be quick to call it the “ice coast” and point out the smaller mountains, frigid temperatures, and historically rougher conditions, history has proven time and time again that riders willing to brave the cold and sharpen their edges are often largely rewarded.

Welcome Nate Haust, your perfect example of 100% grade-A east coast grit. Born in Massachusetts, Nate has since relocated to Burlington, VT, where he has been fighting for his spot in the limelight with many of the east coast’s heavyweights for years – and it is finally paying off. The 2017/18 season treated Nate well and left him with not only a series of big wins across the eastern competition circuit, but a seriously heavy edit out of Mt. Snow’s Carinithia Parks. Keep an eye out for more from Nate this coming season, the kid’s on a tear.

Watch also: Buck 90: Mount Snow pre-closing weekend

