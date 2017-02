Red Bull Shr3d — Girls Only

3 is the magic number — 3 Teams, 3 Girls, 3 days in the mountains… Mix that all together, spice it up with a lot of action loaded snowboarding and creativity – and voilà! Red Bull Shr3d Girls Only is born.

Snowboard-pros Anna Gyarmati (AUT), Aimee Fuller (UK) and Sarka Pancochova (CZ) each lead a team of 3 riders and battle to produce the best 3-minute clip at the Kitzsteinhorn in Austria.