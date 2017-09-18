RIDE Snowboards presents: The Warpig

Do more with less. RIDE Snowboards has brought the Warpig back for its second year with an all-new size option for the ladies and youngsters. Chow through waist-deep snow, session rails in the city, or take to the moon in the jump line, this quiver-killer is meant for every rider and every condition you may find yourself in this coming season.

The Warpig returns this year with the addition of a new smaller shape and a Snowboard World Championship title thanks to RIDE Global AM, Brandon Davis. This board is designed for fun in all conditions with a unique shape that is shorter, wider, and tapered to allow for a more maneuverable snowboard that can lap the park and still float you like a board twice the size. This deck doesn’t stop with an innovative new shape, we’ve also included our Roll-In Slimewalls, Cleave Edge, and Carbon Array 3 to give this deck plenty of pop while keeping it responsive and durable. This season we’ve added an all-new size in the XS Warpig, which is perfect for ladies and gentlemen who understand it’s not the size of the wand, but how you work your magic. The Warpig is a fun and fast all-mountain slayer that will quickly become your new favorite pork sword.