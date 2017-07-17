The Screamin’ Eagles summer training at Mammoth

Owen Ringwall |

This past June the US Snowboarding Team, or the Screamin’ Eagles as the like to be called, took over Mammoth Mountain for some summer training. Last season’s abundant snow fall in California has allowed Mammoth to maintain their big jump line as well as multiple park set ups and multiple airbag training features. With the Olympic year rounding on the horizon, you can be sure to see more from the Screamin’ Eagles and Mammoth Mountain leading up to PyeongChang.

Featuring riding from Chris Corning, Lyon Farrell, Judd Henkes, Kyle Mack, Jamie Anderson, Karly Shorr, Julia Marino, Hailey Langland, Chandler Hunt, Red Gerard, Eric Willett, Nik Baden, Eric Beauchemin, Brock Crouch, and Brandon Davis.

Watch also: Shred Bots: “Game of In Your Face” – Kyle Mack vs. Nik Baden

