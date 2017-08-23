Loading the player...

Session 666 with Dinosaurs Will Die

Owen Ringwall |

Welcome to session 666, a rider packed send off to another summer of soft snow and sunny skies. This summer the entire Dino clan made there way up to the Palmer Glacier to cap off what was one of the snowiest summers to date. Strap in and try to keep up.

Featuring riding from Amanda Hankison, Lucio DM, Taco, Louie Arrigoni, River Richer, Horn, Kevin Hanson, Parker Duke, Dylan Trewin, Jeff Holce, Bryan Bowler, Ben Bilocq, Justus Hines, Jay Minassian, Timmy Sullivan, John Garoutte, Ian Sullivan, Corey McDonald, Ben Bogart, Twice Jaked, Brendon Hupp, Jeff Keenan, Masa Sun, Quinn Ellul, Geno, Peter Cimmino, Matty V, Aaron Kiser, Bryant Davis, Charles Thibault, Connor Madison, TJ Koskela, Jack Reid, and Kody Yarosloski.

Watch also:DWD x Mission Ridge 2017

