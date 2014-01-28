Shaun White: Russia Calling — Full Movie

From NBC:
Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White gives a rare, inside look into the challenges and sacrifices that are made in order to be the best in the world and preparing for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Also see:
First-ever US Olympic slopestyle team announced: White, Kotsenburg, Guldemond, Anderson & Walker going to Sochi
Danny Davis & Shaun White win Olympic halfpipe qualifiers 3 & 4, Taylor Gold earns a spot to Sochi [Gallery]
