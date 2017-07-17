Loading the player...

Shred Bots: The WKNDRS take over Momentum Ski Camp

Owen Ringwall |

The closing of Camp of Champions this summer has left an undeniable gap in summer snowboarding destinations, however, with Momentum Ski Camp and others still operating on the Whistler glacier, the WKNDRS crew have quickly learned to adapt. Follow along as Mikey Ciccarelli, Craig McMorris, Tim Crighton, Darcy Sharpe, and Logan Short take a trip to the dark side for a day at Momentum Ski Camp. With enough rock slides, lofty jumps, and one-footed and no-footed slides to go around, we think it’s safe to say that the Whistler glacier is still firing.

Watch also: Shred Bots: Absolution

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...