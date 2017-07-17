Shred Bots: The WKNDRS take over Momentum Ski Camp

The closing of Camp of Champions this summer has left an undeniable gap in summer snowboarding destinations, however, with Momentum Ski Camp and others still operating on the Whistler glacier, the WKNDRS crew have quickly learned to adapt. Follow along as Mikey Ciccarelli, Craig McMorris, Tim Crighton, Darcy Sharpe, and Logan Short take a trip to the dark side for a day at Momentum Ski Camp. With enough rock slides, lofty jumps, and one-footed and no-footed slides to go around, we think it’s safe to say that the Whistler glacier is still firing.

