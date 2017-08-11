SnoPlanks presents: Walk The Plank Episode 4 – Street Surfers

Owen Ringwall |

Bend, Oregon based snowboard manufacturers, SnoPlanks, know that our perpetual search for the glide doesn’t stop when the snow melts. After years of shaping bamboo snowboards, the crew at SnoPlanks partnered with board sport legend Gerry Lopez to design a series of, “Street Surfers.” Whether you are casually cruising the street, ripping through one bowl corner after the next, or popping over ledges and around town, these decks will bring the glide to you.

Get yours here

Watch also: SnoPlanks presents: Walk the Plank 3

See also: Six people shaping snowboarding’s future from the JH PowWow at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...