SnoPlanks presents: Walk The Plank Episode 4 – Street Surfers

Bend, Oregon based snowboard manufacturers, SnoPlanks, know that our perpetual search for the glide doesn’t stop when the snow melts. After years of shaping bamboo snowboards, the crew at SnoPlanks partnered with board sport legend Gerry Lopez to design a series of, “Street Surfers.” Whether you are casually cruising the street, ripping through one bowl corner after the next, or popping over ledges and around town, these decks will bring the glide to you.

